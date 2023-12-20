Sports Development: Mutfwang handover 32-seater bus to Mighty Jets Int’l FC Jos

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has presented a 32-seater Bus to the Mighty Jets International Football Club (FC) Jos to facilitate their movement for effective service delivery.

Mutfwang, while presenting the bus on Tuesday in Jos the state capital, expressed joy over the prudent management of resources by the management of the team and urged them to use the bus judiciously to attract victory to the state.

“I would like to salute the management of the club for its resourcefulness because we didn’t particularly allocate the money, but out of the savings they made, they were able to procure this boss.

“This shows prudence and financial management which we intend to pursue, to make it a culture on the Plateau. We have always made a commitment to our people that we will manage their resources effectively and this is a demonstration by this club. I am particularly delighted and this has gone a long way to fulfill my desire to ensure that sports is resurcecitated on the Plateau.

“Mighty Jets International Football Club is a club with history and we will not allow it to die.We will ensure that it regains its rightful place in the annals of soccer in Nigeria.”

He encouraged the Club to continue to put in their best in the selfless service to Plateau, and assured that plans are on the pipeline to procure new buses to encourage sports in the state.

The Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Bashir Lawandi, expressed gratitude to the Governor for providing quality leadership in the state to reinvigorate sports activities.

General Manager, Mighty Jets International Football Club, Mbum Ferdinand, thanked Governor Mutfwang for his concerned towards uplifting sport activities in the state, and said the Club has never enjoyed the kind of support it has gotten under his administration.

He said what the Club did not achieve in the last 8 years, it has achieved within the 6 months of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang’s administration.