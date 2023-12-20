Adeleke lifts curfew on Ifon, Ilobu  communities

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has directed that the curfew imposed on Ifon and Ilobu communities be lifted with effect from Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

This was made known in a release signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi on Tuesday.

The curfew earlier imposed was to ensure adequate security of lives and properties in the warring communities.

According to Alimi, residents can freely go about their daily activities and business transactions without restrictions.

He said, “Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has viewed with satisfaction the return of peace to Ifon and Ilobu communities in Irepodun local government area.

“To this end, the curfew earlier imposed by the Executive Governor of Osun state, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in his Executive capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state is, hereby, lifted with immediate effect beginning from tomorrow, Wednesday, 20th of December, 2023.

“While the Osun State Government truly acknowledges that lasting peace and order may seem to have been restored, a 24 hour surveillance should still be strictly observed and maintained by the eagle eyed joint security task force in the two communities.”

The Commissioner appreciated the people of Osun and everyone who has contributed to the restoration of peace and order before, during and after the communal skirmishes.