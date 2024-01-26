Supreme Court affirms Fubara, Kefas, Aliyu as  governors of Rivers, Taraba, Sokoto

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt, Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The much awaited judgement on the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State has be given, with the Supreme Court affirming Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the democratically elected Governor of Rivers State.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State, Pastor Tonye Cole, had approached the Court to challenge the election of Governor Fubara on grounds that he wasn’t qualified to run for governor as he was still the Rivers State government as Accountant General and didn’t resign as at the time of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared PDP’s Siminalayi Fubara, winner of the governorship election with 302,614 votes to defeat his closest challenger and APC’s Tonye Cole, who got 95,274 votes.

Both the Tribunal and Appeal Court had in concurrent judgments dismissed Pastor Cole’s application for lacking merit and for failing to provide credible evidence to prove his case of non-qualification, corrupt practices and non-compliance, thus affirming Fubara’s electoral victory.

The five-member Supreme Court panel headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, also in its judgment upheld the decision of the Appellate Court to dismiss the appeal of Patrick Tonye-Cole for lacking in merit, on grounds that the APC governorship candidate failed to prove his allegations of over-voting and non-compliance levelled against the Rivers State governor.

Similarly, the Supreme Court on Thursday, affirmed the election of Agbu Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Governor of Taraba State.

The Apex Court dismissed the appeal by Professor Yahaya Sani of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for lacking in merit.

In a unanimous decision, delivered by Justice Garba Lawal, the apex court held that the appellant failed to prove their allegations of non compliance with the Electoral Act, irregularities and other malpractices.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal, Abuja upheld the victory of Kefas in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Professor Sani asked the apex court to set aside the decision and pronounce him winner of the election on ground of scoring majority of the lawful votes cast.

He among other grounds, also alleged non-compliance to the provisions of the Electoral Act, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In Thursday’s proceedings, Justice Lawal held that the Apex court has found no reason to overturn the judgement of the lower courts, and therefore affirmed Kefas’ election.

The INEC had on March 20, announced that Governor Kefas polled 257,926 votes to defeat Yahaya who got 202,277 votes in the March 18, 2023 governorship election

Also, the Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Sokoto State governor.

The Apex Court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Saidu Umar, challenging the victory of Aliyu at the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Delivering judgement, Justice Tijani Abubakar dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal, Abuja had, in a unanimous judgement delivered last year affirmed the election of Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State on the ground that, it found no reason to overturn the verdict of the Tribunal, which had earlier validated Governor Aliyu’s election victory.

Umar and the PDP had approached the tribunal, alleging that Aliyu and his deputy, Idris Gobir, were not eligible to contest the governorship election.

The petitioners contended that Governor Idris and his deputy did not secure majority of valid votes that were cast at the election to be declared winners by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They alleged that the election was not only marred by irregularities but was also not conducted in substantial compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Aside from alleging that the governor and his deputy submitted forged certificates, with variations of names to INEC in aid of their qualification to contest the election, the petitioners, added that electoral fraud occurred in 138 polling units in the state.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Umar approached the Apex court.

In Thursday’s proceedings, the five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun dismissed the appeal in its entirety for grossly lacking in merit.

Justice Abubakar while delivering the judgement said the appellants failed to prove their allegations of non-qualification, non-compliance and irregularities.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared, Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the governorship election with 453,661 votes to defeat Sai’du Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 404,632 votes.

.As Sim dedicates victory to God, thanks Tinubu, Wike, Rivers people

.Says verdict marks end of distractions, extends olive branch to opposition

Reacting to the judgement, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to God for His help and grace that helped him come out victorious in all the cases against him in Court, seeking to nullify his victory at the poll in the 2023 elections.

The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed Governor Fubara as the duly elected Governor of Rivers State, and dismissed petitions filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the March 18, 2023 governorship election, Pastor Tonye Cole, who had approached the Court to nullify the election of Governor Fubara on grounds that he wasn’t qualified to run for governor as he was still the Rivers State government as Accountant General as at the time of the election.

Addressing Rivers people and stakeholders at the Government House, Port Harcourt, shortly after the Supreme Court verdict which affirmed his victory, Governor Fubara, thanked President Bola Tinubu for his fatherly role concerning the internal crisis, and the litigation against his election.

Governor Fubara also extended appreciated his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, whom he described as his “Oga”, for all his support, and the people of the Rivers state for their unwavering support during the election and legal proceedings.

The governor stated that the affirmation of his mandate as the duly elected Governor of Rivers State by the Supreme Court will spur him to remain committed to the purpose for which he was elected and will not allow anything to distract governance.

He said his triumph at the Supreme Court has laid to rest the legal battles that added to the distractions his administration grappled with in the last eight months.

He called on everyone in state, including the opposition political parties to join hands with his administration to build a competitive State that will be reckoned with as truly prosperous in all ramifications.

His words, “About an hour ago, the Supreme Court revalidated our mandate in the election. It is a victory for the entire State.”

“It is important for us to note that we need this victory to consolidate the purpose of governance. Prior, we have had a few distractions here and there.”

“And the good news that came to us this morning is a refreshing strength that will encourage us to continue the good works in governance.”

“We have a dream of making Rivers State a highly competitive state that will measure, if not up to Lagos but close to becoming like Lagos. We can only achieve this in an atmosphere of peace.”

“So I am calling on everyone, not just on our internal issue but those members from other parties, the issue is settled, come and let’s build the Rivers State of our dream.”

“We will continue to protect and provide the basic needs of governance to everyone who is doing business and who lives in Rivers State.”

The governor further said: “We would address our State very soon on the victory, but for now, let everybody be happy that one elephant is out of the road, the other one, by God’s help, will be resolved amicably and the family will be one