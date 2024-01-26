Nothing can stop APC from winning Edo guber election – Sen. Osunbor.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

A former Governor of Edo State, Senator (Prof.) Oserheomen A. Osumbor has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot afford to lose the September 21 2024 Governorship election due to miscalculations and mistakes of judgement like it did in the past.

Prof. Osumbor, who governed the state for 17 and half months from 2007 to 2008 declared that nothing can stop the APC from reclaiming the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because Edo people are yearning for change and development.

His words: “No impediment, no matter how contrived and from whatever source, can stop our great

party APC from reclaiming Edo in 2024. The mistakes which made the APC to lose the state to PDP in 2020 must not be allowed to afflict us again a second time. For APC as a party, Edo State is a low-hanging fruit. We must not lose opportunity to reclaim it with me as candidate.”

Professor Osumbor made these remarks on Thursday at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja just after picking the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms preparatory to his participation in the APC primary election scheduled for February.

He said the aspirants are looking forward to a free and fair Congress devoid of unnecessary interfere by members of the national executive to enable contestants publicly test their popularity.

“I know that my supporters, well-wishers and all people of goodwill across Edo State and beyond will be elated and relieved to see me here at the APC National Secretariat to collect these forms.

“Edo people are yearning for good governance. They want to see Edo State resources being used to develop the State and transform the lives of the people for the better. They are waiting to give me a resounding victory in the September 21 governorship election.

“Now, we have taken the first step. We will not look back. Rather, we are looking forward to the direct primaries promised us by the leadership of the party.

“I am confident that the party will conduct proper primaries, devoid of undue influence and manipulations. By the grace of God our victory is sure,” Osumbor said.