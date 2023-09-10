Super Eagles records biggest home win in 45 years

Expectedly, the Super Eagles made a minced meat out of Sao Tome & Principe as they ended their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on a high note after beating their hapless opponents 6-0 to get an aggregate 16-0 scoreline.

The 6-0 win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo is the widest margin win the Nigerian recorded since beating Benin Republic 7-0 in an All Africa Games qualifying match on 14 January 1978.

Electric Victor Osimhen spearheaded the offensive, finding the net after 13 minutes, the first of his three goals of the match.

Ademola Lookman added a second with a neat finish before Osimhen netted a penalty after the break to put the result beyond doubt.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze also got in on the act as Nigeria ran riot.

Osimhen completed his treble late on to cap a sensational individual display.

With the 6-0 win, Nigeria topped Group A irrespective of the score line in Monday’s encounter of Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone.

