Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Inauguration Ceremony of Aare Musediq Adebayo Adeleke , 22nd President of ikeja Club, the New EXCO held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... The 22nd President of ikeja Club, Aare Musediq Adebayo Adeleke; received the document of Office  from the immediate past President , Otunba Ayodeji Randle ; during the inauguration of 22nd  President of ikeja Club and the New EXCO held at the Club house in Lagos on 8/9/2023... PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI .
33
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r … immediate past President, Otunba Ayodeji Randle; 22nd President of ikeja Club, Aare Musediq Adebayo Adeleke and Trustee, ikeja Club.Otunba (Engr)  Olaofe Oluwanishola .

Legal, Adviser Ikeja Club. Lukman Iman (right) administrating the Oak of office to the newly elected Members of the Executive Council of the Ikeja Club.

L-r…Elder,  Adedoja Segun; . President of ikeja Club, Aare Musediq Adebayo Adeleke; his wife  Mrs. Kabirat Adeleke ; immediate Past President , Otunba Ayodeji Randle; Patron ,ikeja Club .  Otunba Dr. Kayode Lawrence Adeshina; Trustee ,ikeja Club .Otunba (Engr)  Olaofe Oluwanishola; Balogun Charles Osisami (Patron).

L-r …Chief Franklin Akinola; Mr. Jubril Hussain; Elder Adedoja Segun; President of ikeja Club, Aare Musediq Adebayo Adeleke; his wife  Mrs. Kabirat Adeleke; immediate past President, Otunba Ayodeji Randle.

L-r…  Past president ikeja Club  ,Prince Ademola Adunola, President of ikeja Club, Aare Musediq Adebayo Adeleke  and Patron ,ikeja Club .  Otunba Dr. Kayode Lawrence Adeshina.

L-r… Mr. Michael Samuel; Barrister Abayomi Omoyinmi; Prince Yemi  Adetiba; Mr. Ayo Ajayi.

L-r… President of Ikeja Club, Aare Musediq Adebayo Adeleke; his wife  Mrs. Kabirat; with  Chief Whip of the Club. Lord Erpe.

L-R … Cross Section of newly elected Members Executive Council of the ikeja Club.

L-r…Membership Secretary of Ikeja Club, Chief Nwosu John Patrick; received his Certificate from Patron, Ikeja Club.  Otunba Dr. Kayode Lawrence Adeshina.

L-r… Past president ikeja Club  ,Prince Ademola Adunola, presenting Certificate to  Hon General Secretary Ikeja Club  Comrade  Tunde  Apalara  .

L-r …Trustee,ikeja Club Otunba (Engr)  Olaofe Oluwanishola; Barrister Abayomi Omoyinmi; received his certificate from Patron, ikeja Club.  Otunba  Dr. Kayode Lawrence Adeshina. during the inauguration of the 22nd  President of the Ikeja Club and the New EXCO held at the Club house in Lagos on 8/9/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9994 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 11, 2023

Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu celebrates 81 birthday…

Bishop Mike Okonkwo marks 78th Birthday, Lecture, award of…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 8,2023

1 of 352