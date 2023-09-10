Akeredolu signs Ondo LCDA Bill into Law

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, at the weekend assented to the bill creating 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The bill was presented to the Governor for assent by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oladiji Landmark Olamide, during a brief ceremony.

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Prince Abayomi Babatunde Akinruntan ; Majority Leader, Hon. Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi ; and the Parliamentary Secretary, Hon. Otunba Moyinolorun Ogunwumiju were also present.

With the Governor’s assent, the bill, which had already been passed by the state House of Assembly, now possesses the legal backing for the creation of the LCDAs in Ondo State.

The establishment of these LCDAs according to the governor marked a substantial step towards fulfilling his campaign promises and addressing the aspirations of the people for enhanced grassroots development.

It is also aimed at bringing governance closer to the people, resulting in more responsive and efficient services.

However, many communities have protested against the creation of the new LCDA in the state on alleged lopsidedness.

