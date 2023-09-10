Osun govt signs agreement with GTNL to ensure telecommunications infrastructure complies with the state laws

The Osun State Government has entered into an agreement with Global Transactions Nigeria Limited to ensure that telecommunications infrastructure complies with the laws of the state, particularly the State of Osun Environmental Protection Law 2022.

GTNL is empowered to carry out audits, inspections of existing installations within the state to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and ensure notices, guidelines and regulations necessary to enforce contravention against owners and developers of installations in breach of regulations are done.

However, GTNL will also ensure that all fines and application fees are paid by applicants and persons in breach of regulations.

The appointment of Global Transactions Nigeria Limited is an impressive move to protect the environment and the people of Osun State by the current Governor Demola Jackson Adeleke.

It is also a positive step towards achieving the goals of raising internal generated revenue for the state.

The Executive Chairman, Mr. Rotimi George Taylor, has promised to ensure that all laws regulating telecommunications and environmental infrastructure in Osun State are complied with.

For a better society