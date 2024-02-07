Stop the blame game, focus on addressing current Economic Challenges

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has advised the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, to channel its energy towards seeking for solutions to the current economic hardship across the country rather than sharing blame, as they owe it to Nigerians.

In a statement by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, the party says the protests that have been held across various states of the country are not sponsored by political parties but are a genuine demonstration of the suffering the masses are made to endure.

Ishaq said the APC government has failed to fulfill its promise to Nigerians and rather than seek a solution, they are looking for who to put the blame on, saying that Nigerians deserve better.

He said, “It is quite disheartening to see the All Progressives Congress (APC) resort to baseless accusations and fear-mongering in an attempt to deflect attention from the legitimate concerns raised by the Nigerian people.

“The protests in Minna and Kano were not orchestrated by opposition parties but rather a grassroots expression of frustration and dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in the country.

“The citizens of Nigeria have the right to protest peacefully and demand accountability from their government. It is disingenuous for the APC to dismiss these protests as mere instigation by the opposition, when, in fact, they are a reflection of the growing discontent among the populace.

“Instead of labeling protesters as pawns of the opposition, the government should listen to their grievances and work towards addressing the root causes of their discontent. It is only through dialogue and genuine engagement that a lasting solution to the challenges facing our country can be found.

“It is high time the APC stopped playing the blame game and focused on delivering on its promises to the Nigerian people. The citizens of this country deserve better than empty rhetoric and false accusations. Let us come together as a nation to work towards a brighter and more prosperous future for all.

“We in the PRP are not for any gang up against the APC administrations that have ruined rather than ruled this country for the last decade but we stand with the ordinary Nigerians across the length and breadth of this country suffering from bad governance and urge that the governments at all levels listen and address the yearnings of Nigerians,” he concluded.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng