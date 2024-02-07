Soludo throws weight behind Super Eagles, says journey of Nigeria’s team nothing short of inspiring

PAMELA EBOH Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has expressed his full support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they face off today against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the highly anticipated semi-final match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Soludo who spoke through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime said that the journey of Nigeria’s team in the AFCON tournament has been nothing short of inspiring, showcasing resilience, tactical brilliance, and the unbeatable Nigerian spirit.

He said, “With echoes of victory already building up in the air as millions of expectant Nigerians across the nation throw their renewed support behind our gallant Super Eagles, the governor and indeed entire Anambra State stand united behind our brave Super Eagles, confident in their abilities, dedication, and hunger for victory.

“Let the soaring Eagles go out there, unleash their dazzling skills, and beat Bafana Bafana to the finals!” Governor Soludo declared.

“As the boys carry the hopes and dreams of millions on their shoulders, fighting for every tackle and winning every battle on the pitch, we will all celebrate another heroic triumph tonight on the road to the AFCON finals”.

Soludo further emphasized the unifying power of football and its ability to transcend differences, noting that this match presents a unique opportunity for Nigerians to come together, irrespective of current challenges, and celebrate the shared passion for the beautiful game with patriotic zeal.

Recall that Governor Soludo has persistently supported the Super Eagles in all their matches leading up to today’s epic semi-final with South Africa with a great zeal of national patriotism.