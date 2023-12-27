Stakeholders express fear Soludo’s second term may be dictatorial, woo Nwoye to contest as replacement

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

With the Anambra State Governorship election drawing close, some stakeholders in the state have approached Dr Tony Nwoye, the Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, to contest

According to a source who was in the stakeholders’ meeting, there are fears that Prof Soludo’s second term in office could be dictatorial and dry.

They also portend that the manifest apathy for Ifeanyi Ubah’s APC in the state is another reason to rally around Tony Nwoye for the 2025 polls.

The source said, “This is what is on board now. The stakeholders are asking Tony Nwoye to take up the challenge to salvage the state. They see him as the next hope.

“You know Tony has been on the ground in Anambra politics. He had contested for the governorship of the state for about two times. He has been a member of the House of Representatives and now in the Senate. He has the experience.

“But the stakeholders are asking him to sign an agreement by way of an affidavit to do only one term; so that the political understanding and equation in the state won’t be distorted badly.

Meanwhile, Nwoye who is of the Labour Party (LP) is from Anambra North Senatorial District which produced the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano.

Recall that in 2014, a gentleman’s agreement that guides zoning and rotation of governorship slot of the state according to Senatorial Districts was reached.

At the moment, it is the turn of the Anambra South Senatorial District to produce the governor of the state after which the next turn will go to Anambra Central Senatorial District.

The incumbent governor of the state, Prof Chukwuma Soludo is from Anambra South Senatorial District and is yet to round off his first tenure in office.

If Nwoye accedes to the stakeholders’ pressure, he would contest the poll with the incumbent governor of the state, Prof Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District Chief Ifeanyi Ubah of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Efforts to reach Nwoye to confirm the move failed as he did not pick up calls made to his mobile line.