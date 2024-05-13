Rivers APC, PDP leaders storm Assembly Quarters in solidarity with 27 lawmakers, dare Gov Fubara

…Wike assures legislators, you cannot be sacked by ‘mid night’ Court injunction

…NASS observing devt in Rivers – Reps Minority Leader

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, some PDP stakeholders in Rivers State, and political allies of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike on Sunday stormed the State House of Assembly Quarters to assess the condition of the premises.

The visit of the Rivers political leaders across party lines which included past and present members of the National Assembly, local government chairmen, opinion leaders as well as serving Commissioners in the present administration of the Rivers State Government to the Assembly Quarters, followed Thursday’s stopover of the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara at the facility where he proposed a possible rehabilitation works at the quarters.

The political leaders urged the Governor to forget the idea of demolishing the Assembly quarters for whatsoever reason.

Addressing the leaders, factional Speaker of the assembly, Rt Hon. Martin Amaewhule whose members have been using the Quarters for legislative functions alleged plans by the governor to demolish the structures the same way he brought down the House of Assembly Complex.

Amaewhule said the lawmakers do not need the presence of the governor at the quarters as he was not invited, stressing that the structure which was built by the last administration and commissioned by former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chief of Staff to Mr. President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, are still in good state.

The factional Speaker who commended the leaders for not supporting evil in the state, averred that the governor had no right to make any executive order directing lawmakers where to hold their sitting.

He said, “Your visit is unusual visit. It shows that the good people of the state are concerned about what is happening. This facility is the facility of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“We have also brought in experts, engineers and there is nothing wrong with these structures. They are fully in use and fully functional. All the experts confirmed to us that this building is one of the best in the entire West Africa.

“We didn’t write to the governor and we didn’t invite him. We didn’t ask for his help because we don’t need it. We don’t need his intervention in any way. Any attempt to talk about reconstruction or demolition is clearly an assault on democracy and an assault on members resident in these buildings.”

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chinda, explained that they were worried about reports of another impending demolition of democratic institution and decided to assess the condition of the premises.

Chinda said before their visit, they had already engaged experts to assess the integrity of the structures at the complex and their report showed that they would last for more than 25 years.

“Let me salute the speaker and members of the House. The assembly complex that was brought down by some leaders of the state went to the USA to get that design. When it was built, it was the best state assembly in this country. That structure is nowhere today.

“As members of the National Assembly from Rivers State, we have joined the leaders and elders of the state to discuss the issues happening in our state, the latest being the threat to bring down the structures in this premises.

“We have commissioned engineers and experts to study and give us the report of the integrity of these structures. We have received the report. And the report says these structures have a lifespan of nothing less than 25 years.

“We have on our own come out to physically inspect the structures to cross check it with the report we received and these structures are still strong and healthy. Our apartments in the National Assembly are not better than what we have seen here.

“We should be proud that our state assembly occupies these quarters. It is easier to destroy than to build. The one we have destroyed, have we made any move to rebuild it? Let us know that public officers should be living examples in society both in character and in conduct. Let us also caution that you must govern in line with the rule of law.

“We want to advise the governor to bridle a little bit at the exuberance that we had seen within this period. It doesn’t portend well to our state.”

Chinda said the National Assembly was observing and monitoring the situation in Rivers and would soon take a decision in the collective interest of the state.

He added, “We members of the National Assembly have not spoken. We have observed. But we cannot continue to fold our hands and watch our state fly. We are coming out and we will take position without looking at anybody.

“It will be a position that will be in the interests of the state. No one individual is larger than Rivers State. We are members, leaders and elders of Rivers and this state we must protect.”

Also speaking, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, commended the leaders and elders across party lines for defending democracy, saying that it was a demonstration of the unity in the state.

Okocha who said the embattled lawmakers remained members of the APC and that the party would continue to protect them.

Okocha regretted that Governor Fubara at every twist and turn always confess his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but failed to vote for him in the last election.

He said, “This goes to show the world that Rivers people are united. We are one. The speaker had taken us round the premises and had given us the synopsis of what transpired when the governor in a Gestapo manner came with thugs to harass the inhabitants here.

“The 27 lawmakers are members of our party, the APC, and we owe them the responsibility to protect and defend them. At every twist and turn, the governor attempts to see how he can curry political patronage by claiming that he supports Mr. President. It is not true. It is a fluke.

“The world should know that they are not supporters of Mr. President. They want to lash on it to see whether they can continue to engage in their illegality. As chairman of APC, Rivers State, I have taken a look at the details of voting in the past election and it is clear to me that the governor did not vote for Mr. President.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT Nyesom Wike has assured the 27 embattled APC Lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaehwule that they cannot be unseat by the court injunctions secured by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his group.

Wike gave the assurance on Saturday at the grand civic reception held at Ogu-Bolo in honour of Chief George Thompson Sekibo, for his 20 years of service at the National Assembly and 36 years of his life in public service.

Wike said “Don’t be afraid, nobody will remove you as a lawmaker. If they like, they can go to anybody by 2am or 4am to get an injunction. The law will take its course. We must follow due process.

“Most of you don’t understand. This is our work. Our business is to make them fear. That is what I am doing. We will make them angry every day, and they will continue to make mistakes.”

Wike also apologized to the Wakirike people and Rivers State in general for imposing Governor Fubara on them, declaring that backing him (Fubara) was a mistake he would correct at the appropriate time.

“I want to say this clearly, in life, we have made a mistake. I have made a mistake. I own it up, and I say God forgive me. I have said all of you forgive me. But we will correct it at the appropriate time. I am human, I am bound to make a mistake. So forgive me for making a wrong judgment. So nobody should kill.”