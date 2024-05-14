Uzodimma Appointments New Sole Administrators for the 27 LGAs in the state

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

To ensure the conduct of a credible local government elections in the state in the next 60 days,the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of sole Administrators for the 27 local government areas as follows:

S/ N LGA NAMES

1 Isiala Mbano : Hon. Okoroike Chika

2 Onuimo : Dr. Obi Emeka P

3 Okigwe :Hon. Sir Acho Asiegbu

4 Obowo : Barr. Obioma Ehirim

5 Ehime Mbano : Chief Uche Nwodu

6 Ihitte Uboma : Hon. Barr. Chukwuma Godson Onyema

7 Oru East : Hon. Okwaraigwe Nnamdi

8 Orsu : Hon. Ibekaeme Friday

9 Orlu : Barr. Isaiah Chinedu Ezeogu

10 Oguta : Dr. Abiaziem Chima

11 Oru West : Engr. Ikenna Adikibe

12 Ohaji/Egbema : Hon . Chief Onyeaju Princewill

13 : Nwangele Chief Paul Duru

14 Isu : Chief Kenneth Ukah

15 Nkwerre : Hon. Odunze Ajaero JP

16 Njaba : Anaemem Obikaeze

17 Ideato South : Hon . Okechukwu Okwara

18 Ideato North : Ozigbo Michael

19 Ahiazu Mbaise : Larry Obinna Chikwe

20 Ezinihitte Mbaise : Nwachukwu Chinedum A

21 Mbaitoli : Nwanegwo Ifunanya

22 Ikeduru : Hon. Justice Nzeh

23 Aboh Mbaise : Chief Nnamdi Anyanwu D

24 Ngor Okpala : Hon. Kizito Onuoha

25 Owerri West : Hon. Nwankwo Victor

26 Owerri Municipal : Engr. Chidiebere Emeribe

27 Owerri North : Hon. Lucky Abaronye

According to an official statement issued in Owerri Monday, by the state Commissioner for Information, Hon. Declan Emelumba, the appointments are with immediate effect .