Uzodimma Appointments New Sole Administrators for the 27 LGAs in the state

To ensure the conduct of a credible local government elections in the state in the next 60 days,the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of sole Administrators for the 27 local government areas as follows:
S/ N LGA NAMES
1 Isiala Mbano : Hon. Okoroike Chika
2 Onuimo : Dr. Obi Emeka P
3 Okigwe :Hon. Sir Acho Asiegbu
4 Obowo : Barr. Obioma Ehirim
5 Ehime Mbano : Chief Uche Nwodu
6 Ihitte Uboma : Hon. Barr. Chukwuma Godson Onyema
7 Oru East : Hon. Okwaraigwe Nnamdi
8 Orsu : Hon. Ibekaeme Friday
9 Orlu : Barr. Isaiah Chinedu Ezeogu
10 Oguta : Dr. Abiaziem Chima
11 Oru West : Engr. Ikenna Adikibe
12 Ohaji/Egbema : Hon . Chief Onyeaju Princewill
13 : Nwangele Chief Paul Duru
14 Isu : Chief Kenneth Ukah
15 Nkwerre : Hon. Odunze Ajaero JP
16 Njaba : Anaemem Obikaeze
17 Ideato South : Hon . Okechukwu Okwara
18 Ideato North : Ozigbo Michael
19 Ahiazu Mbaise : Larry Obinna Chikwe
20 Ezinihitte Mbaise : Nwachukwu Chinedum A
21 Mbaitoli : Nwanegwo Ifunanya
22 Ikeduru : Hon. Justice Nzeh
23 Aboh Mbaise : Chief Nnamdi Anyanwu D
24 Ngor Okpala : Hon. Kizito Onuoha
25 Owerri West : Hon. Nwankwo Victor
26 Owerri Municipal : Engr. Chidiebere Emeribe
27 Owerri North : Hon. Lucky Abaronye
According to an official statement issued in Owerri Monday, by the state Commissioner for Information, Hon. Declan Emelumba, the appointments are with immediate effect .
