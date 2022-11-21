St Patrick Church celebrates Christ the king Worship By Peter On Nov 21, 2022 57 Share Rev Fr Henry Ekelemaria Ihenetu SDV leading members of St Patrick Catholic Church Owode Ibeshe Ikorodu, Lagos on the Christ the king procession on Sunday. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapersNigeria NewsNigeria newspapers 57 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
