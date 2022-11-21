1m software devt project launched in Nigeria

The Power Learn Project (PLP), a pan African impact Organization, in partnership with Adanian Labs Nigeria, has officially launched a #1Million Devs4Africa programme in Nigeria.

The project was flagged off in Lagos State Southwest Nigeria as the online preselection of potential candidates for the Nigeria 1st Cohort begins.

The Chief Growth & Operations Officer for Power Learn Project, Ms. Mumbi Ndung’u, who spoke at the official launch of the programme, said the project’s goal was to drive transformative change for the youths of Africa through technology skills.

Ms.Ndung’u also said the programme would offer online software development training, consisting of curated programming languages as well as a soft skills component in employability, and entrepreneurship to enable the learners acquire entry level smart technology jobs.

According to her, through support from partners and since the course would be covered on full scholarships, the learners only concern is to learn and absorb as much as they can, as they prepare to navigate the digital revolution with us.”

She further said on completion of the course, the learners would have access to a number of opportunities and alternative educational pathways through the organization.

She further stated, In the new global economy, where technology is front and center, she said obtaining a future-ready skillset was a necessary for both personal and professional growth and opportunities.

The PLP Chief stated that Africa faced a huge digital skills gap, which is diluting economic opportunities and development, adding that 230 million jobs across the continent would require some level of digital skills by 2030.

The need for these skills, she said, has become obviously more apparent since 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many businesses to go digital to survive.

Earlier stating the importance of the programme to Nigerian youths, the Project Head PLP Nigeria, Mrs. Ajo Balogun, said the programme had already been launched in some countries before now, including Kenya,South Africa, Tanzania and the fourth is Nigeria.

She said PLP aimed to train Nigerian youths to become software developers within four months, adding that the programme is 100 per cent funded via a scholarship base.

Mrs. Balogun called on the Federal Government for help in the area of power supply to enable the operations of the programme comes into reality as availability of power supply would serve as a morale booster to Tech developer.

She explained that PLP aimed at empowering youths within the age of 18 and above with relevant technology capacity through the provision of quality, affordable and decentralized tech training, transfer of skills, skills development, and technological capacity.

