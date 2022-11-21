New Telegraph Newspaper awards held in Lagos

L-r…Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, Deputy Governor of Ekiti State of Chief Monisade Christiana Afuye. Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

L-r…Director-Advertising And Marketing · Thisday Newspaper, Tony Ogedengbe; former Deputy chief of staff to the Governor · Ekiti State, Mojeed Jamiu; Group Head, Media and External Relations · United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Ramon Nasir; head, Media Relations at Access Bank Plc, Abdul Imoyo; Kayode Oyesile and Managing Editor Thisday, Bolaji Adebiyi.

Chief Solo Akuma SAN (left) presenting the award to the Executive Director, of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Dennis Olisa, while others watch.

L-r… Former Chief press secretary to the former governor of Lagos state, Habib Aruna.

L-r…Former Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Lagos State Steve Ayorinde, presenting the award to Chairman – of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, while others watch.

.L-r… Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief, Daily Telegraph Publishing Co. Ltd, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, presenting an award to the representative of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner of Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, during the New Telegraph newspaper awards held at the federal palace hotel in Lagos .19/11/2022 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

