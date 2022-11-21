Champion Newspapers Limited
New Telegraph Newspaper awards held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ...Former First Bank Managing Director, Bisi Onasanya, presenting award to Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, during the New Telegraph newspaper awards held  at federal palace hotel in Lagos .19/11/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, Deputy Governor of Ekiti State of  Chief Monisade Christiana Afuye. Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

L-r…Director-Advertising And Marketing · Thisday Newspaper, Tony Ogedengbe; former  Deputy chief of staff to the Governor · Ekiti State, Mojeed Jamiu; Group Head, Media and External Relations · United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Ramon  Nasir; head, Media Relations at Access Bank Plc, Abdul Imoyo; Kayode Oyesile and Managing Editor Thisday, Bolaji Adebiyi.

Chief Solo Akuma SAN (left) presenting the award to the Executive Director, of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Dennis Olisa, while others watch.

L-r… Former Chief press secretary to the former governor of Lagos state, Habib Aruna.

L-r…Former Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Lagos State Steve  Ayorinde, presenting the award to Chairman – of Cubana Group, Obinna  Iyiegbu, while others watch.

.L-r… Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief, Daily Telegraph Publishing Co. Ltd, Mr. Ayodele  Aminu, presenting an award to the representative of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner of Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, during the New Telegraph newspaper awards held at the federal palace hotel in Lagos .19/11/2022 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

