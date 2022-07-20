St Kizito Alumni Association laments poor condition of school

AHMED MARI , Maiduguri

The Old Students Association of St Kizito Senior Secondary School (KSSS) and residents of Iwopina Waterside Area (OWA) of Ogun State have decried the poor condition of the school, where students are writing their promotional examinations on bare floor

The Chairman of the KSSS Alumni Association, Kabiru Abass, yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno state declared that the students of St. Kizito Senior Secondary School (KSSS) write their promotional examinations on bare floor of classrooms.

He said that the third term promotional examinations which commenced in July, 2022, before proceeding to the next higher classes of KSSS and called on the Ogun state Government to come to the aid of the school and salvage the situation.

“The Ogun State Government should address the lack of infrastructural school facilities including classrooms, teachers and other staff rooms”, the chairman sated.

Abass lamented that the condition of learning in the school is unacceptable and degrading to teachers, students and their parents, stressing that the schools in Waterside Local Government Area while the poor state of school buildings and classrooms is also a matter of concern.

According to him, “at the Alumni level, we have done a lot. We are the ones that renovated the whole laboratory for the students. We ensured that the laboratory has all the necessary facilities to provide a conducive learning environment for both teachers and students.”

He further explained that in their efforts to address some problems of the school, the Alumni renovated the Corps Lodge, where National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members lodged during their national service.

“We are procuring some school desks and chairs, but not in large quantity due to funding. Also, some members have pledged to provide some school furniture and other teaching materials”, he further stressed.

He said “we have met with the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school about three times on how to renovate the school but we still urge the the Ogun and the local government to to intervention by renovating, reconstructing and rehabilitating the school.”

He, therefore urged all well meaning individuals and organisation to also support the school in providing a conducive learning environment for the students.

