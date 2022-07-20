Sanwo-Olu: Focusing on development agenda and stabilizing Jagaban’s political base

THOMAS IMONIKHE

Many might have disagreed with the former Governor of Lagos State and presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when in 2018, during the political intrigues that cut short the second term ambition of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, he described the party’s anointed, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as being ”endowed with superlative vision and commitment,” to further consolidate on the development master plan of the Centre of Excellence.

To such pessimists, the high recommendation was unmerited at the time and perhaps informed by parochial and questionable resolve of the party’s national leader to deny the Epe-born Ambode his constitutionally-guaranteed right to seek re-election despite transformational and people-oriented strides across the state especially in the provision of major infrastructures.

But defending his choice then, Tinubu who, as Governor had appointed Sanwo-Olu as special aide and, therefore, in good stead to appraise him asserted, that Ambode had deviated from the original master plan for the development of the state and alienated those who ”contributed so much to our development”, and members of the influential Governance Advisory Council, GAC, that played a pivotal role in the Governor’s emergence in 2015 had their way.

For him, whenever a “government departed from this plan without a compelling reason, the state and its people have borne the painful consequence of the improper departure,” insisting that he had no doubts that Sanwo-Olu would not only raise the bar in good governance but strive doggedly for Lagos to consolidate on its developmental master plan and growth trajectory as a mega city.

Today, after three years, Tinubu, also a two-term governor of the state and Jagaban Borgu as well as the GAC, had obviously been vindicated given the acclaimed stewardship of his political godson across all sectors in the Centre of Excellence since assuming office on May 29, 2019, even though it is not yet Eldorado and the stability the incumbent has brought to his political base.

According to analysts, the Governor’s political sagacity as a team player played a significant role in rallying support of not only his colleagues in the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) but other delegates that ensured overwhelming victory for his principal at the Eagle Square Abuja in June where he obtained over 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rivals, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. While Amaechi garnered 316 votes, Osinbajo polled 235 votes.

Furthermore, the appointment of Sanwo-Olu as the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for the just-concluded Osun State Governorship election, was an attestation of the confidence reposed on the Governor as a politician of repute who can be relied upon and saddled with crucial national assignments even though the party’s candidate, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, lost to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

It is, therefore, also not surprising that Sanwo-Olu, unlike his predecessor in office, had even before the APC’s presidential primaries not only secured the full backing of his godfather, who he describes as ‘priceless symbol of Lagos’, but received the overwhelming endorsement of the apex body of the party in the state, the GAC, in securing a re-election ticket as the candidate for 2023 gubernatorial poll to the admiration of members.

Truly, Roy Bennett, a Zimbabwean politician of blessed memory, perhaps had Sanwo-Olu in mind in his famous quote that “good leaders have vision and inspire others to help them turn vision into reality”, while great leaders not only “have vision, share vision” but “inspire others to create their own” which by and large has been the true story of the Governor of the most populous state in the federation.

It would be recalled that while assuming office on a high note at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos over three years ago, the Governor did not leave any one in doubt about his blue-print and determination to moving the state of aquatic splendour forward with a clear articulation of direction anchored on THEMES Agenda as the six pillars for developing the state. It is an acronym for ‘Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century state; Security and Governance’.

“We must be prudent yet not afraid to act to ensure that this large population enjoys the economic prosperity and social security that our development agenda has to offer”, Sanwo-Olu assured among several promises.

In other words, an objective assessment of the current socio-economic development reality in the state clearly reveals a faithful implementation of that agenda, which is expected to largely fast track the actualization of the ‘Greater Lagos’ project expected to address the developmental challenges of the mega city including the lingering chaotic traffic situation, inadequate pipe-borne water, congested health facilities and achieving cleaner environment.

For instance, the expected completion of the multi-billion naira Blue and Red Rail schemes in the first quarter of 2023 would, no doubt, bring lasting relief to millions of most commuters who are daily forced to spend long time on the roads on account of traffic congestion as well as loss of man hours.

Curiously, the Governor seems not to have found a lasting solution to the ubiquitous and vicious members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, who daily extort their victims, commercial bus drivers, tricycles and motorcycles’ operators across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development authorities, LCDAs, in the state.

However, according to a public affairs analyst, who craved anonymity, Lagosians would continue to bear the brunt of the monsters for now as the Governor may not ‘’summon the political will needed to checkmate the rampaging ‘agberos’ in view of the strategic role” expected of them during the 2023 general election in which the Jagaban is the APC’s standard bearer.

But bye and large Sanwo-Olu, has been adjudged by many not only to have significantly delivered on his campaign promises, providing democracy dividends to millions of citizens through visionary leadership but made profound impact on ‘infrastructure, security, business outlook and public service, creating opportunities for Nigerians and foreign investors to benefit from the economic vibrancy of the state’.

Certainly, Senate Chief Whip and two-term Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, recently mirrored the minds of many in the country in his assessment of the Governor’s performance in public service during the latter’s 57th birthday when he declared that “he has over the years demonstrated good character and pedigree in serving Lagos State in various positions”, adding that under his watch, “Lagos State is witnessing robust transformation in all ramifications” while he remains focused on the ideals of his predecessors and as such has “consistently done Lagosians proud, carved a niche for himself in politics, leadership and governance”.

Sanwo-Olu, who had upon assumption of office on May 29, 2019 assured that he would be Governor, friend, brother, neighbour and servant to the citizens of Lagos State through his servant-leadership model of governance, seems to have held dearly to his heart one of the famous counsels of late Mahatma Gandhi, Indian lawyer and anti-colonial nationalist that: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others” ·

His public service career started in 2003, when he was appointed a Special Adviser on Corporate Matters to the then deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro, and later made the acting Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget until 2007 when he was appointed as the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry by Tinubu.

Later that year, Sanwo-Olu was named Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions by Governor Babatunde Fashola, while his successor in office, Akinwunmi Ambode, made him the Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) in 2016.

He holds a BSc in Surveying, an MBA from the University of Lagos and an alumnus of the John F. Kennedy School of Government, the London Business School and the Lagos Business School (LBS).

