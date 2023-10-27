Speaker Abbas urges defence college commandant to help tackle insecurity

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has urged the Commandant and senior officers of the National Defence College to help in rooting out all forms of insecurity bedevelling the nation.

The Speaker made the appeal in a remark during a courtesy visit to his office by the Commandant National Defence College General O.M.Olotu on Friday in Abuja

He said that the National Defence College is one of the key security institutions in Nigeria adding that it enjoys the highest patronage in training from military formations in West Africa

The Speaker called on the Commandant and senior officers of the institution to help in addressing insecurity such as banditary, kidnapping and other violent crimes bedevelling the nation presently.

He said: “I urge you to bring to an end the insecurity that is bedevelling the country. I want to ask that your institution be a research based institution”

“The institution should be able to advise the government on the nexus between the recently introduced cashless policy and insecurity”.

The Speaker also stated that the national parliament is not unaware of the challenge of funding and other challenges being faced by the National Defence College.

He also appealed.to the institution to help in the training of the personnel of the Seargent-At-Arms the security outfit of the National Assembly.

He promised to help the institution achieve its mandate of training of senior military officers through appropriation of funds.

The highpoint of the visitation was the presentation of the ‘Defence Insight’ a magazine published by the institution.

