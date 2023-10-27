Minister of Police Affairs Sen. Gaidam congratulates President Bola Tinubu on Supreme Court victory

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Honorable Minister of Police Affairs, HE Senator (Dr) Ibrahim Gaidam extends his warmest congratulations to His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander in chief Nigerian Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

Senator Gaidam rejoices alongside the President and describes the Supreme Court’s verdict as a resounding affirmation of the will of the electorate. He commends the Nigerian people for their unwavering support and for turning out in large numbers to vote for President Tinubu during the elections.

Furthermore, Senator Gaidam extends his appreciation to the Supreme Court for upholding the decision made by the electorate. This verdict not only validates the people’s trust in President Tinubu’s leadership but also reaffirms the strength of our democratic institutions.

In light of this momentous occasion, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam calls upon all political parties and stakeholders to unite and rally behind President Tinubu. He emphasizes the importance of setting aside partisan differences and working together to advance our beloved country, in alignment with the President’s visionary “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Senator Gaidam expresses his confidence in President Tinubu’s ability to steer Nigeria towards greater prosperity and progress. He pledges his unwavering support and urges all Nigerians to join hands in building a brighter future for our nation.

Congratulations once again to His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu on this significant victory.

