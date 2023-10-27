Ogun NNPP hails DPP for taking over case involving former Chairman, two others

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Ogun State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has commended the Directorate of Public Prosecution(DPP) for taking over the suit involving two officials of the party, and the party’s former Chairman in the state, Mr. Olaposi Oginni .

The commendation was made today in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the party in the state, Comrade Olowu Olayemi Omokehinde.

On Wednesday, Lawyers from the DPP), Ogun State informed the Abeokuta Magistrate Court, Isabo that they were taking over the prosecution of the case from the Police.

The court responded by saying that it was served a letter to the effect earlier from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) and as such granted them leave to take over the case and directed the Police prosecutor to hand over the case file to the state prosecutors.

The prosecution counsel thereafter asked the court for an adjournment as they needed time to study the case file and go through all the statements of the witnesses, and the matter was adjourned to November 30, 2023 for trial.

Speaking on Thursday in the statement, Omokehinde hailed the decision by the DPP to take over the case, saying Justice delayed is Justice denied.

He explained that this would give room for thorough investigations into the matter so that justice would prevail.

“We are very much happy that the DPP has taken over the prosecution of this case. It is our firm belief that justice would be done and the truth of this case will be brought to light”, he said.

It could be recalled that the crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) took a new twist when two leaders of the party were dragged to court.

The national headquarters of the party had expelled the former Chairman of the NNPP in Ogun, Olaposi Oginni, for anti-party activities and misappropriation of funds.

While Oginni’s expulsion was announced by the party, a faction loyal to the 2023 governorship candidate of the party, Comrade Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, went to perform legitimate function at the party secretariat but the expelled Chairman locked up the place

The Party leaders and other executives went to Police station to seek assistance of security agents to open the party secretariat, but Oginni reported the matter to the Police as alleged stealing and malicious damage.

Consequently, the South West Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Kilamuwaye Badmus, and Ogun State party’s PRO, Olowu Olayemi Omokehinde, were dragged before an Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court sitting in Isabo.

They were arraigned for alleged malicious damage of valuables worth N575,000 and stealing of N7.5 million kept in the party’s secretariat and belonging to Ogun NNPP.

As the crisis rages, Kilamuwaye Badmus and the party in Ogun NNPP also accused Oginni of financial impropriety, fraud, money laundering and terrorism financing in parts of the country, which led to his arrest.

He was arrested in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital by detectives from the Force Headquarters Abuja, first detained in Lafenwa Police Station before he was whisked to Abuja.

The arrest, it was learnt, followed a petition to the Inspector-General of Police by E.A Igwe & Co, Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on behalf of the NNPP national leadership.

The petition marked EAV/MISC/05/1992/2023 dated May 20, 2023 with the heading: “Call for the arrest of the culprits and to subject them to the full wrath of the law”, expelled Oginni, who was accused of operating secret accounts and allegedly diverted party’s money into them as well as collecting money from governorship aspirants on behalf of NNPP and failing to remit same to the party.

