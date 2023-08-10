South East Govs commend military, police over improved security in the region

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Governors of the five South East states have commended the efforts of the security agencies in ensuring the gradual return of peace in the region, stressing that normalcy was being incrementally restored as a result of the cooperation of the security agencies with the governments and people of the zone.

The governors disclosed this Thursday in a communiqué read by the Imo State Governor and Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, shortly after the South East Governors’ Forum meeting held at the Enugu State Government House.

The meeting, which was attended by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, and Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, also reiterated the commitment of the Forum to forging a common socio-economic and security cooperation through a summit to be announced at a later date.

The Forum further declared that the perpetrators of insecurity and their sponsors in the region were mere criminals, who should not be dignified as legitimate agitators, but dealt with in line with the provisions of the law.

Also fielding questions from newsmen, Uzodimma, while dissociating the unrest in the region from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whom he said had since disowned the enforcers of sit-at-home and perpetrators of other crimes who were using his name to commit crime, said the governors of the region would continue to do everything within their powers to sustain the increasing peace and security presently being enjoyed by the South East.

The communique read: “The Forum firmly resolved to fight insecurity decisively in the region individually and collectively, in partnership with the Federal Government and other Stakeholders.

“We commend the security agencies for their cooperation thus far and encourage them not to relent.

“We wish to state categorically that the perpetrators of the insecurity in our region and their sponsors are criminals and should not be seen as legitimate agitators. Therefore, upon arrest, they should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

“The Forum resolved to hold the security and economic summit on a date to be announced soon”.

.Navy to establish operational base in Enugu

In related development, the Nigerian Navy is to establish an operational base in Enugu State to improve the security of lives and property by securing the state’s coastal areas.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, disclosed this during a courtesy call on the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, at the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday.

This is even as the Government of Enugu State has pledged a continued partnership with the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies for continued improvement of security and peace in the state, which it said was critical to the current administration’s blueprint of rapid economic growth.

Ogalla commended Governor Mbah for his bold actions in tackling the security challenges in the state immediately upon his inauguration, saying he was impressed with the successes recorded in the very short period he had been in office.

Continuing, he said: “The Nigerian Navy has three primary roles, which are first, the military duties, being the protection of this country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty from the maritime domain. We have policing role as well as the diplomatic roles.

“We have noticed that within this role of policing duties, we have not really extended our functions to Enugu State, and we want to do that with your support.

“To this end, we plan to extend our operations to encompass and cover the broader spectrum of Enugu State, knowing that the state has a navigable river around Uzo Uwani. That river used to be a seaport during the colonial era, and it has been abandoned. We believe that if we are able to police that area, it will give assurances to investors, who will now invest in the development of that seaway for the benefit of the people of Enugu State.

“So, I want to seek your support as we make this bold initiative towards showing presence within that important seaway.

“Our operations there will be aimed at providing internal security operations both through area surveillance and patrol in such a manner that economic activities can thrive without hindrance”.

Welcoming the Naval Chief, Mbah, who was full of appreciation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing an Enugu son to head an arm of the security agencies, described it as something of “immense value and significance, not just to the people of Enugu State, but to the entire South East region”.

Mbah reiterated the state’s commitment to making Enugu the prime destination for investment, living, and tourism, of which he said security and peace remained a core ingredient.

“I want to inform you that since that announcement of the ban on sit-at-home and declaration of war on insecurity, we have received tremendous support from the security agencies in our state, which is evident in the improvements in security and peace, which we are currently enjoying”, said

Lauding the planned establishment of naval operational base in Enugu State, Mbah said the erroneous impression that Enugu was landlocked emanated from the underdevelopment of the state’s waterways, stressing the security of the coastal areas would change the narrative.

He said: “We know that some of us may be hearing for the first time that Enugu has navigable water because there is this erroneous perception that our state is a landlocked state. I am very happy that you made that clarification that indeed Enugu State, at some point, provided veritable seaport for this country where goods and persons were moved from our land.

“So, I am happy the naval chief made the commitment today that the Navy will establish an operational base in Enugu State. This is heartwarming for us, as this will support the fight against insecurity in Enugu, especially at that flank of our state.

“I want to assure you, on behalf of the government of Enugu State, that we are going to support you with all that is required to ensure the actualisation of your operational base”.

Governor Mbah also urged the Chief of the Naval Staff to also consider establishing a naval school and hospital in Enugu State.