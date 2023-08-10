Obong of Calabar flays Obasanjo over bad roads in Ogun

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji, Abeokuta

The Obong of Calabar, His Eminence, Edidem Okon Abasi, has berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the bad condition of federal roads in Ogun state.

Obong, who was a visitor to the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) on Thursday for the 30th convocation ceremony of the university recounted his experience while coming to the university saying, “I will tell the President about it. This present President is our own and we will tell him about the situation.”

The monarch pleaded with traditional rulers in Ogun state to speak with the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, to pay attention to the deplorable situation of the state roads with particular attention to roads leading to Federal University of Agriculture, FUNAAB.

The Obong, who is also the Chancellor of the University, said this on while playing host to three traditional rulers in the state, which include; Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Prof. Saka Matemilola and the Ajalaye of Ilogun south in Ijebu Northeast local government area of Ogun state, Oba Emmanuel Ademola Olusanu.

He said, “Look at this place, as beautiful as it is, but no matter what you build in a bush it will not still show. While we were coming the car was just moving in zig zag (demonstrating with his hand), is not the best, let us take it as a serious matter, it is the problem of the government.

“Let us do all that we could do to put this road in proper shape. You can step out and go to other states and see what governors have done, irrespective of whether it is federal roads or state roads.

“The key is that a structure you have there, that establishment you have there should be well taken care of. I have appealed now and hoping that by next time I come here, I will be sleeping on the roads.

“Sometimes ago there was a president that is from here directly and nothing happened, nobody care about it, but this time, we have a president of our own, so we should be able to talk to him to do something about it, we shouldn’t be suffering again.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kehinde Olusola, told newsmen that the school will graduate a total of 2,823 graduates with 118 of them making the institution’s First Class honour list.

The University VC disclosed this while speaking at the press briefing to herald the ceremony which will commence on Friday for first degree and Saturday for other categories of graduates.

He also noted that a total of 1,094 made the Second Class Upper division category while 188 others were listed as Third Class honour graduates.

Prof. Kehinde further said, 16 Post graduate diploma, 215 Masters and 113 Ph.Ds academic certificates respectively would also be awarded to meriting students at the convocation ceremony.

According to him, 266 others bagged Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree.

He said the former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, will deliver the convocation lecture on Saturday.

The Vice Chancellor also used the occasion to unveil 200 capacity undergraduate hostel, Animal Demonstration Laboratory, an abattoir to serve both the university and members of the public as well as 300 – seater lecture hall with service centre.