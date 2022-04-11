Soludo’s end of Monday Sit-at-home partially obeyed…markets, courts shut

By Phil Okose Onitsha

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s end of Monday Sit-at-home in Anambra State was partially obeyed as there was increase in vehicular and people’s movement compared with what was recorded previously but markets, courts, motor parks, shops, banks, among others remained shut.

One can easily board a vehicle now to and from Onitsha but not on business transaction in the market places as the entire markets were shut .

According to a resident of Okpoko, Onitsha suburb, Mr. Emma Akaekeya, “this Monday is better than the previous ones because you can atleast see people now on the streets and few vehicles are on the roads especially tricycles (Keke) plying to and from Onitsha .

One thing is certain, until the markets are open nothing will work, it will remain like this if Governor Soludo likes let him shout from now till next year”

Also at Bank road Nnewi, a staff of one of the Banks who simply identified himself as Francis, said that, “we bankers are not the problem but the traders, once they open the markets then we follow suit.

It is not a question of forcing the traders rather dialogue with this agitators because things have since gone wrong, the Igbo have been deliberately marginalized but that should not warrant spilling blood”

Former President Good luck Jonathan resolved to do away with leadership instead of having even a soul lost in the name of struggling for coveted presidential seat and till today both Nigerians and non Nigerians see him as man of peace”

“So Governor Soludo should soft pedal in his unguarded utterances as a father to avoid innocent souls being victims of circumstances”

A trader at Ekwulobia, Aguata local Government Area who pleaded anonymity said that, “my brother journalist, please I don’t want to talk on the Governor’s end to Monday sit -at-home order because nobody even the government is not ready to listen to me.”

“We, Igbo are endowed with human and material resources but instead of us to make use of our God-given wealth, we rather envy ourselves and take up arms against ourselves in the name of unknown gunmen.

Even the Governor who is our father claimed to have known it all when he does not know that politics is different from economics, he should make consultation for the way forward”.

“Thank God that today few vehicular and people’s movement have been recorded even if the markets, shops, banks, courts, among others remain shut . It is a gradual process”END.