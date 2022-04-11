Police arrest Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband over her death

The husband of late Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu has been arrested by men of the Lugbe police division.

Osinachi was pronounced dead on Friday night in Abuja and her husband was accused of physically assaulting her before her death

Peter Nwachukwu, the deceased husband was picked up on Sunday after the brother of the late singer reported a case of suspected homicide to the police.

Earlier reports claimed that she died of cancer, but social media has been flooded with different versions of how the singer’s abusive marriage possibly led to her death.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, DP Joseph Adeh confirmed the suspect is in police custody.

She also explained he was arrested on grounds of suspected culpable homicide and that investigation into the matter is ongoing.

She said, “The man, Peter Nwachukwu is currently in our custody. A family member of the deceased lodged a report for culpable homicide at Lugbe police station.

“Following the complaint, we arrested the suspect and the investigation is currently ongoing. We will make the findings public.”

Unconfirmed reports claimed that late Osinachi was placed on life support after her husband kicked her on her chest during a recent attack on her, she sadly passed away at the age 42.