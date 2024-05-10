Nigeria, US plan joint naval drill to combat sea piracy

The Nigeria Navy says it will participate in a joint naval exercise led by the United States Africa Command (US Africom) targeted at addressing emerging cases of sea piracy in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

Rear Adm. Samsom Bura, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, disclosed this on Thursday at a news conference aboard naval warship, NNS Kada, in Onne, Rivers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Navy has successfully eliminated sea piracy within the nation’s waters, but the problem persists in other GoG countries.

Bura said that the upcoming exercise named ‘Obangame Express 2024’ aims to enhance security in the GoG region and foster collaboration among navies within the regional block and allied nations.

“Exercise Obangame Express is an annual multinational maritime exercise initiated by US Africom under the auspices of the US Naval Forces Africa in the GoG.

“The exercise, commencing on May 10, will feature Nigeria and other countries from Africa, Europe and North America participating simultaneously, with the Republic of Gabon serving as the host country.

“The objectives include promoting regional cooperation, improving maritime security, and enhancing the capabilities of the participating navies,” he added.

Bura explained that the Nigerian Navy would conduct the drill within Nigeria’s territorial waters and the GoG from May 10 to 17.

“The exercise will involve in-port training and at-sea scenarios like anti-piracy operations, gunnery exercises, visit board and search and seizure operations, and communication and information sharing among others.

“International and local partners, including a Spanish warship, representatives from the Federal Ministry of Justice, NIMASA, and members of the media, will participate in the exercise.

“The Nigeria Navy will deploy ships, aircraft, Special Boat Service teams (special forces), and maritime domain awareness facilities,” he added.

The Flag officer reaffirmed navy’s commitment to leveraging the exercise to combat crimes within Nigeria’s maritime area.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan will arrive Nigeria on Friday for a 3-day private visit on the invitation of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa.

The Director of Sports and Chairman, Organising Committee of the visit, AVM Abidemi Marquis, made this known while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

While providing details of the visit, Marquis said that Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Game, would along with his wife, visit wounded soldiers at Army Reference Hospital Kaduna on Saturday.

He said the Duke of Sussex would also interact with wounded soldiers and their families in Abuja as well as witness a novelty volleyball match during the visit.

He added that the couple would visit Lagos on Sunday where they are supporting an NGO, before departing Nigeria on Monday.

According to him, the visit scheduled from May 10 to 13, will help wounded soldiers in their recovery efforts.

“We realised that 80 per cent of our soldiers have been involved in this recovery programme and they are getting better.

“Their outlook to life is positive because when you experience a permanent disability, it affects your mental health and also your outlook to life.

“The recovery programme has given them an opportunity to improve their personal self-esteem, mental health, and emotional intelligence.

“So this engagement with Invictus is giving opportunity of recovery for our soldiers,’’ he said.

Marquis said Nigeria would build a state-of-the-art structure for the management of post-traumatic stress syndrome for wounded and injured soldiers involved in counter-insurgency operations.

“They will be proceeding to Kaduna to visit Nigerian Army Reference Hospital where our wounded and injured soldiers are kept for their medical recovery.

“On Saturday, we will have a novelty match where the CDS team and the Duke team will be having a volleyball match at Armed Forces Officers Mess.

“This is just to engage with the wounded and injured soldiers, it’s a sitting volleyball match coming in the morning.”

