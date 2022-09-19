SOLUDO on Channels TV: Speaks on six months in office, reaffirms Anambra is comparatively safe and peaceful

Pamela Eboh

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has assured that Anambra State under his watch is comparatively secured and peaceful six months into his administration

While he agreed that there could be cases of isolated criminalities, the frequency of such occurrences, he pointed out, has reduced to the barest minimum

Governor Soludo made the above assertion while fielding questions from Seun Okinbaloye on “Politics Sunday” aired on Channels Television, Sunday night

Giving a brief overview of his administration over the past six months, Governor Soludo stated that the months have been focused on the core foundational issues of the five key pillars of his administration’s agenda which include security, law and order, economic transformation geared towards having an industrial, technology leisure hub

According to him, these also include re-orientation of value system as well as ensuring a clean and green environment

On insecurity, Governor Soludo asserted that his government came with the carrots and sticks approach as well as strategic engagements with other stakeholders in the state to tame the rising insecurity

He stated that before coming into office, eight local government areas were taken over by the criminals, with more than 15 camps where they operated from.

The Governor however revealed that the situation has become better now with security and calm being restored. For this feat, Governor Soludo commended the people of Anambra for their massive cooperation and partnership as well as the security agencies

Governor Soludo also revealed that marking his six months in office, he flagged off, on the previous day, 60.4 kilometers of strategic roads across the varous senatorial zones in the state. He added that in few months, more roads, totally 220 kms will be flagged off.

He also stated that to end the era of schools without teachers and hospitals without doctors and nurses, his government is recruiting teachers and medical personnel to beef up these institutions for good quality education and better health service delivery in the state

On governance, the Governor said his administration is adopting fiscal prudence by doing more with less.

On environment, Governor Soludo maintained, it remains one of the existential threats in the State after insecurity, with the menace of Erosion plaguing the State which is gradually being controlled with the planting of millions of trees. He also revealed the Regenerative Agricultural Systems is being adopted with the coconut and palm oil economy coming on stream

The philosophy of patronizing made in Anambra products to boost the local economy and good waste management system for a fresher and clean environment are also being rigorously pursued

On the recent attack on Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Governor Soludo said the security agencies are on top of situation to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous attack

On the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, Governor Soludo said the LP presidential candidate is his friend and brother and would like to wish him good luck including the APGA presidential candidate, Prof Peter Umeadi, who are both from Anambra State and great sons of the Igbo nation