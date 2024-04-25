Zulum, Qatari Ambassador meet: 1,000 Borno orphans to get support

The Qatari government on Thursday disclosed that over 1,000 orphans resulting from the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State will be supported while laying the foundation stone for constructing a new primary school.

Making the announcement in Maiduguri during a meeting with the governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, at the Government House, the Qatari ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Ali Bn Ghanem Al-Hajari, said essential support would be provided for about 1000 orphans in Borno.

While in Maiduguri, Mr Ghanem also laid the foundation for construction of a new primary school in Maiduguri to support the government initiative of providing a conducive learning environment.

He was assisted by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum in laying the foundation stone for the school where he expressed the commitment of the Qatar Government to support Borno.

Recall that Governor Zulum in January laid the foundation stone for construction of an orphanage centre which is under construction by the Qatar Charity Organisation.

Speaking during the courtesy call at the government house, Zulum expressed gratitude to the Qatari Government for the support and assured them of providing an enabling environment.

The ambassador was accompanied during the visit by his assistant, Mr Abdullah Hilal Alnuimi, and the Country Director of Qatar Charity, Hamdi Abdou.