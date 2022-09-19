US$ 42bn to be saved if medication errors are addressed – WHO

.Says such errors kill over 3 million yearly.

.As 19 persons are burnt beyond recognition in Abuja auto crash

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the world could avert US$ 42 billion of total health expenditure if medication errors are addressed.

This is as it also noted that Medication Without Harm aims to reduce severe avoidable medication-related harm by 50% globally in the next five years, through focused activities and interventions targeting patients and the public; health care professionals; and medicines, systems and medication practices.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti who hinted this in a message to commemorate the World Patient Safety Day, said: “Medication errors occur most commonly due to weaknesses in medication systems, and are aggravated by shortages of well-trained health staff, and poor working and environmental conditions for delivery of quality health care”,.

The WHO boss said, “consequently, patients’ rights to medication without prejudice can be compromised through inappropriate prescribing, transcribing, dispensing, administration and monitoring practices.

“Global estimates show that medication errors contribute to over 3 million deaths every year, a situation which has been exacerbated by overwhelmed health systems during the COVID-19 pandemic. About one in every four cases of preventable medication harm is clinically severe, or life-threatening.

While there is limited data for the African continent, it is generally acknowledged that there is a high magnitude of unsafe medication practices. Among low- and middle-income countries, the African Region has the highest prevalence of substandard and counterfeit medicines (18.7%).

“Administration of surplus medication at home, the purchase of medication from pharmacies on the advice of friends and relatives rather than trained professionals, and the use of old prescriptions to buy medication to treat a current ailment, are all common practices that should be avoided.

“One study done in 2021 shows that as many as one in every three respondents admitted to self-medicating to prevent COVID-19. This is unacceptably high because such unguided practices often lead to dangerous consequences as a result of drug interactions, or incorrect administration, dosage or choice of treatment.

“Consequences include delays in treating diseases, dependence and abuse, disability, and even death.

“Weak medication systems and/or human factors are the major contributory factors to unsafe practices, with many countries lacking the capacity to detect, evaluate and prevent medicine safety issues.

“Other contributory factors include fatigue, inadequate knowledge and training, staff shortages, workplace distractions, and high workload and limited resources.

“Illiteracy, language difficulties, as well as socio-cultural and religious beliefs, also play a role.

He maintained that, “As WHO, we are working with Member States to implement the WHO Global Patient Safety Action Plan 2021–2030. A regional patient safety strategy and road map are currently being developed to guide its implementation.

“Some notable highlights include support to establish and strengthen national medicine regulatory authorities (NRAs), by building regulatory capacity and promoting regulatory harmonization and cooperation.

“Strengthened regulatory systems serve to eliminate barriers which impede access to safe, effective and quality assured medical products.

“WHO developed tools to assist Member States in benchmarking NRAs to identify strengths, and implement plans to address weaknesses.

“Ghana, Nigeria and Tanzania have already attained Maturity Level 3, indicating their regulatory systems are functioning well, and integrating the requisite elements to guarantee stable performance.

“This reduces their vulnerability to substandard and falsified medical products”,.

According to WHO Regional Director; “to date, 39 Member States have developed essential medicines lists linked to standard treatment guidelines, while 25 have developed national medicine formularies that guide selection of medicines for procurement, good prescribing and dispensing practices.

“Efforts to enhance the role of health technologies in medication decision-making, including initiatives to reduce antimicrobial resistance, have led to eight countries being assisted to implement antimicrobial stewardship interventions at national and health care facility level.

“WHO is also supporting overall improvements in Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures, including injection safety, in all Member States.

“The global campaign’s call to action is “Know. Check. Ask”. It aims to encourage and empower patients and their caregivers, as well as health care professionals (nurses, physicians, pharmacists), to take a more active role in ensuring safer medication practices, and medication-use processes.

Continuing, he said, “as WHO in the African Region advances efforts towards Universal Health Coverage and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), patient safety will be prioritized through raising awareness of the high burden of medication-related harm due to medication errors and unsafe practices, advocating for urgent action to improve medication safety, engaging key stakeholders and partners in efforts to prevent medication errors and reduce medication-related harm.

Others he said, include empowering patients and families to be actively involved in the safe use of medication and scaling up implementation of the WHO Global Patient Safety Challenge: Medication Without Harm, promiting operational research to guide decision-making and adoption, with better behaviour-related medication safety”.

The WHO Regional Director used the occasion to urge all stakeholders to fully commit to implementing the WHO Global Patient Safety Challenge: Medication Without Harm, and to accelerate the actions necessary to ensure safe medication practices.

He said the need for accurate data and information to guide future decision-making and optimization of therapeutics for good treatment outcomes in the Region cannot be overemphasized.

In another development, the Federal Road Safety Corps, has said that nineteen persons were burnt beyond recognition while eight others were injured in the auto crash in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja.

Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Biu, confirming the incident said bodies of the deceased could not be preserved for identification as they were burnt beyond recognition in an auto accident.

According to him nineteen persons were burnt beyond recognition while eight others were injured in the auto crash at Yangoji-Gwagwalada Road in Abuja on Sunday.

He confirmed the figures when he visited the accident scene and re-emphasised that the Corps would step up both sensitisation of the motoring public and enhance its patrol activities to deter traffic violators.

Stressing that the crash which occurred on Sunday involved three vehicles – two Toyota Hiace buses with registration numbers MUB- 30 LG and DWR-985 XJ and an articulated vehicle.

Specifically, he said 31 persons were involved in the accident comprising 11 males, one female and 19 others who were charred beyond recognition.

“Out of the 31 victims, eight persons comprising of seven males and one female sustained various degrees of injuries, while 19 others were burnt beyond recognition.

“Investigation showed that the main causes of the crash were speed limit violation and wrongful overtaking which eventually resulted in loss of control,’’ he said.

Furthermore he said the Toyota Hiace bus with Registration Number MUB- 30 LG, crashed into the Citroen articulated vehicle and burst into flames, killing everyone on board.

“The second bus hit the first bus from behind and also caught fire. The fire melted the second bus with Bauchi State number plate.

It was coming from Takai, Kano State while heading to Benin. The Citroen vehicle loaded chicken feeds from Zaria in Kaduna State and was heading to Akwa Ibom.

The nineteen corpses were trapped but extricated by rescue operatives,”

Adding that police had taken over the investigation and met with relevant authorities for the mass burial of 18 of the mutilated corpses.

The bodies could not be preserved for identification as they were burnt beyond recognition, he said.

“Clearing of obstructions for free flow of traffic is still ongoing as you can see and we will do our best to ensure we have a crash-free society.”

“Injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital in Kwali in the FCT and one identified male corpse was deposited at the mortuary at Kwali General Hospital,’’ he said.

He cautioned road users to always avoid excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking and other bad driving behaviours.

And also admonished commuters to always plan their trips to fall within the day time and avoid night trips because of hazards associated with dark hours.

He admonished the public to always call the FRSC toll-free line 122 and the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM which were always available for all road users to report emergencies at any given time.