NASS frowns at reacquisition of AE-FETHA by Ebonyi govt

.Urges CMD to look for permanent site

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The National Assembly has expressed dismay over the reacquisition of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki(AE-FUTHA), Ebonyi State by the state government.

Governor Francis Nwifuru had announced the reacquisition of the AE-FUTHA 2 of the hospital which was taken over by the federal government during Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Nwifuru said the state needs a state teaching hospital that will provide quality health care services for the people of the state and announced the reacquisition of the hospital.

But the House of Representatives Committee on Health said the government has created lots of stress in the action.

Amos Magaji, Chairman of the Committee stated this while speaking with newsmen during the committee’s visit to the hospital on Wednesday.

“Having gone round the hospital there are two major things that are on the top burner now, number one is the issue of reacquisition of the other side of the hospital which is a serious issue and of course some of the projects here that not completed.

“The basic issue right now is that if the state taking over the other part of the hospital which will create a lot of stress at the moment.

“Again, the issue of the movement also raise another problem but we are asking the CMD to quickly look for a permanent site for future teaching hospital because when this one’s expansion begins, I don’t think there will be space here”, he stated.

He commended health workers in the hospital for nothing leaving the country the way some health workers have done in other hospitals in the country.

” I have just finished a meeting with unions in the hospital and then in that meeting I appreciated them for the sacrifice they have made so far in health services.

“Anybody here is quite aware of the issue of Japa and many that have stayed back is not as if they don’t have options, there are different reasons why they have stayed back irrespective of the options they have to equally travel out of this country.

“So, we are not all aware of there immense sacrifice and therefore in the meeting I just appreciated them.let me say something here, a consultant maybe 5 years ago or some years back was earning 3 thousand dollars but now a consultant is earning 5 hundred thousand dollars, so when you look at the situation you will know that they are going through a lot to be staying here”, Magaji stated

CMD of the hospital, Professor Robinson Onoh said the hospital will interact with Governor Nwifuru on the reacquisition of the hospital by his administration to see away out of the problems the action had created.

“What we agreed is that with what is happening at the moment we will have to interact with the state government and see a way out of the situation.

“The state government has assured us that they are part of us, that they understand us, they are going to support us. We are hoping that when we interact with them they will bring a lasting solution”.