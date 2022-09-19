Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NUJ Chairman, Anambra Council advocates equal salary for Nigerian workers

Metro news
By Editor
6
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, Comrade Emeka Odogwu has advocated equal pay for Nigerian workers in the prevailing economic circumstances in the country.

He said that harmonization of the salary structures of the Nigerian workers would bridge the gap between the federal, state government and the private workers.

Odogwu made the statement in Awka on Sunday while addressing journalists on the occasion of the celebration of the United Nations (UN) declaration of International equal pay day for workers.

He described workers in the private sectors in Nigeria as being treated as slaves.

According to him, workers in the state civil service were paid below their counterparts at the federal level ,despite performing similar functions and duties.

The chairman added, “Workers in some private sector as “slaves.” t is very appalling that in Nigeria people are taking different salaries. For instance, people working in the federal, state and even the local government are taking different salaries.”

Continue Reading
Editor 7190 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Presidential visit: Uzodimma thanks Imo people for honouring…

Murderer chops man hand off for assaulting girlfriend

LAHASCOM Chairman assures staff of improved welfare

GOVERNOR SOLUDO INAUGURATES HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT…

1 of 216