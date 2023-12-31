Soludo hails community spirit as us-based Nibo indigenes build hospital

Pamela Eboh

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR, officially commissioned the Nibo Community Hospital Ltd, praising the town’s citizens residing in the United States for their collaborative effort in funding and constructing the facility.

The Governor lauded the project as a prime example of “ndi Anambra” coming together to drive development, stating: “Nibo is a big town that does big things, and this hospital is a testament to that spirit.”

Soludo reiterated his government’s commitment to the Public-Private-Community Partnership (PPCP) model, asserting that “the government, the private sector, and the communities must work together.”

He highlighted the hospital project as a successful implementation of this strategy, and called for similar collaborations across the state to accelerate development.

The Governor announced plans to further support healthcare infrastructure in Nibo. He pledged to construct two additional hospitals in neighboring wards, equip existing facilities with medical personnel, and provide technical assistance to the Nibo Community Hospital.

Soludo assured upgrades to Nibo’s market infrastructure and promised to explore connecting the town with neighboring Aguata, Orumba, and Anaocha through improved road networks.

Earlier, Prof. Tony Nwokoye, President-General of the Nibo Town Union, expressed gratitude to the US-based Nibo citizens for their dedication to the project. He detailed the hospital’s modern equipment, including ultrasound diagnostics, X-ray machines, and telemedicine technology, while addressing the need for an ambulance and further road development.

The Chief of Staff Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner for Health Dr. Ben Afam Obidike, Director-General Strategy Execution and Evaluation, Mr Emma Onyilofor, Chairman Nibo Community Hospital Board Chief Innocent Akubuo, President Nibo USA Sir Okwudili Okeke amongst others honored the event.