Royal Father Dedicates Award To Peace.

Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Chairman of South South Council of Non indigenes Traditional Rulers in Bayelsa State,, HRH Nathaniel Ugolo (Odio Isoko ) has declared that the Award as Best Non- Indigenes Traditional Ruler in Niger-Delta recently bestowed on him by Bayelsa Media Network Award is dedicated to sustenance of Peace in the State and the country at large.

The Royal Father stated this in a chat with our correspondent in his Palace at Opolo- Yenagoa while hosting guests who came there, to congratulate him on the said honour.

He recalled that he has been living in Bayelsa State since 1970 and that those who know him can attest strongly that he is man of peace.

” I don’t like trouble and I don’t look for trouble” he emphasized, stating that all his life he has always advocated for peaceful coexistence among peoples in Bayelsa State, the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

” People love me and I love them hence I don’t hesitate to advice our people not to look for trouble”

Trouble, he remarked, has never caused anybody any good. Rather it ends up putting one in very bad condition.

On the allegation that many people buy Awards these days, HRH Nathaniel Ugolo recounted that his case is different.

According to the Royal Father,

” I did not ask for this Award. The people ( organizers) came to me and said that they have been hearing of me as a Traditional Ruler and that they want to give me an Award as the Best Non- Indigene Traditional Ruler in Niger Delta. I did not pay for it. I did not bribe anybody for it. The Award, however, will spur me to put more effort in doing my best for society”.