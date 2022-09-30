SOLUDO GETS COMMENDATIONS, APPLAUSES FOR APPOINTING MRS ANATUNE AS ASUBEB BOARD MEMBER

Pamela Eboh

It has been commendation galore for Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, Governor of Anambra, following the announcement of Mrs Ifeyinwa Rose Anatune as a full-time member of the Board of Anambra State Universal Basic Education (ASUBEB,)

Mrs Ifeyinwa Anatune who is an education specialist is the wife of the late Joe Anatune who passed on about five months ago.

Majority of the members of Anambra Alliance (AA) platform have praised Governor Soludo for the singular appointment.

A vast majority of the Members of the group described the appointment as deserving and appropriate.

Also members of the Soludo Promoters Forum (SPF) have equally commended Governor Soludo for the appointment, saying is a wise decision

As the news continued to trend, a number of Ndi Anambra across the globe have also commended Governor Soludo for the appointment

The appointment of Mrs Ifeyinwa Rose Anatune was made public on Thursday evening through a release signed by Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu.

The Release read as follows:

Governor Soludo Constitutes Board of ASUBEB

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has constituted the Board of Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) with Dr. Mrs Vera Nkiru Nwadinobi as the chairperson/chief executive officer.

The Board has the following full-time members: Mrs Ifeyinwa Rose Anatune, Dr Mrs Kanayo Chukwurah and Mrs Theresa Chinyere Azodo.

Other members of the Board include: Mrs June Ndidi Odegbo, ex-Officio Anambra North, Mrs Agnes Ifeoma Obi, ex-Officio Anambra South, Mrs Agatha Marcellus Ajuora, ex-officio Anambra Central, Mrs Fidelia Agbaizu, ex-officio Ministry of Education. Comrade Mrs Chibueze Nonye Cecilia (JP) NUT, Mrs Theresa Udemezue Okoye (Women Group)

Dame (Mrs) Chinyere Mbakwe (Private School Owners), Mrs Uche Egbusi representing (PTA),Dr Uchenna Ezeani (NASU)

Mrs Ebele Mgbemena (Secretary)

The Board will be inaugurated on Wednesday the 5th of October by 10am at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.