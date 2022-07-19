Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

SOLUDO CONGRATULATES OSUN STATE GOVERNOR-ELECT, SENATOR ADEMOLA ADELEKE

People & Power
By Editor
16
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, has congratulated the Osun State Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his electoral victory in the just concluded 2022 Osun State gubernatorial election

Recall that the Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, announced that Senator Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, got a total of 403,371 votes beating the incumbent, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who got 375,027 votes in a keenly contested race.

Governor Soludo described Adeleke’s victory as the people’s victory and a win for democracy.

He enjoined the Governor-elect to work for the people when he mounts the saddle of leadership.

Continue Reading
Editor 6056 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Tinubu picked Shettima for our common good

Cleric Cautions Against bringing back failed politicians to…

Osun NUJ congratulates Governor-elect, Adeleke, urges…

2023:  Imo APGA legal adviser joins Peter Obi campaign team

1 of 493