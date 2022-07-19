Confusion at Mile 2 as fuel tanker bursts into flame

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Mile-2, Otto wharf, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway was thrown into confusion on Tuesday when a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, popularly, called petrol, bursted into flame.

Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the area had been cordoned off to prevent secondary incident.

“The agency activated its response plan to distress calls at the above location.

“Upon arrival at the scene by the agency response team, a fire outbreak from a fuel tanker and drums was encountered.

“Rescue operation still on going,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He urged urged members of the public to refrain from using any naked flame around the vicinity while motorists were to avoid the area.