Soludo Congratulates Obi At 61

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Governor of Anambra state, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, on his 61st birthday.

Soludo in his congratulatory message through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime described Obi as a good manager of men and resources, adding that he gave his best in service to Anambra State during his time in office.

The message read, “On the occasion of your 61st birthday, I congratulate you on behalf of my family, the government and good people of Anambra State.”

He enjoined the LP presidential hopeful to devote the remaining part of his life in service to humanity, praying that God gives him more rewarding years ahead