SOLUDO CONGRATULATES ANAMBRA SONS AND DAUGHTERS HONOURED WITH NATIONAL AWARDS

PAMELA EBOH

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has congratulated twenty six (26) illustrious sons and daughters of Anambra State who were conferred with different categories of National Awards by President Mohammadu Buhari.

Those honoured are; Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma CEO Innoson Motors CON, Chief Chidi Anyaegbu CEO Chisco Motors CON, Prof. Benedict Okechukwu Oramah President/CEO Afriexim Bank CON, Dr. Allen Onyema Chairman, Air Peace CON, Igwe Prof Laz Edward Nnanyelu Ekwueme, NNOM Traditional Ruler CON, Engr (Dr) Chukwuemeka Okwuosa Business exec CON, Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi Businessman OFR, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo CEO, United Nigeria Airlines OFR and Chief Nnaemeka Ngige, SAN Chairman, Council of Legal Education OFR.

Others include, Chief Dr. Alexander Chika Okafor CEO, Chikason Group OFR, Charles Odunukwe Industrialist OON, Chief Sir James Uzochukwu Uduji Industrialist OON, HRH Igwe Prof Onuora Nwuneli, Academia OON, Sir Daniel Nwanneka Chukwudozie CEO, Dozzy Group OON, Dr. Adaora Umeoji Dep MD Zenith Bank OON, Ichie Nnaeto Orazulike Executive Committee Member NACCIMA OON, Mrs. Comfort Nwobu Rtd Teacher MFR, DIG Joseph O. Egbunike (Posthumous) MFR and Chief Dr. Ngozi Okafor Business Executive MFR.

The remaining who were honoured are High Chief Emeka Chukwuma Agbanari Businessman MFR, Prof Ferdinand A. Ofodile Academia MFR, Victor Nkemjika Nwokeji Business Executive MON, Ejezie E. Rollas President AGN, MON, HRH Igwe Dr.Oranu Chris Chidume Traditional Ruler MON, Princess Onyinye Omachukwu Uwaechia Philanthropist MON, Prof Bonn Obikwe Godwin Nwanolue, Academia, MON.

Governor Soludo on behalf of his family, government and the good people of Anambra state, extends his heartfelt congratulations to all the recipients