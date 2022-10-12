Stakeholders mobilize for confab on up-scaling small enterprises on mico insurance, pension portal

There are strong indications that small and medium scale enterprises in the country will be the biggest beneficiaries of an upcoming conference where financial experts will attempt a new road map on how best to bring the private sector into the insurance and pension schemes.

Scheduled to hold on November 3, 2022, he conference which has received the endorsement of the relevant regulatory authorities, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) have as theme “On-boarding Small and Medium Scale Enterprises into Micro Insurance and Pension Space in Nigeria.” Venue is the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos. The event is the 2022 edition of the National Conference of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) .

According to NAIPCO, all the special guests, speakers and members of the public are already gearing up for the event which promises to be engaging, educating and informative.

This year’s conference taking place at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki Road, Lagos which is the seventh in its series, will be chaired by Eng. Cyril Ajagu, a major investor in the financial services industry as well as the oil and gas sector while the Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Mrs. Chinyere Almona, will deliver the keynote.

The Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, and Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, will attend the occasion as Special Guests.

Amongst experts from financial service sector who will form the Panelists to discussion on how insurance and pension fund operators can bring the Small and Medium Scale operators into micro insurance and pension businesses include the Chief Executive Officer, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, (PenOp), Mr. Oguche Agudah; Managing Director, Enterprise Life, Mrs Funmi Omo; Mr. Niyi Onifade, Managing Director of Heirs Life Insurance Limited and Managing Director/CEO of NLPC Pension Fund Administrator (NLPC PFA), Mr.Samuel Abolarin.

The Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Segun Omosehin; Chairman, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Mr. Olumide Oyetan; among others; have confirmed their attendance at the event.

Expected also to attend are members of the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC); Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN); Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA); Nigerian Council for Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB); Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA); Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN); Pension Funds Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp); Association for Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria (ARIAN) and College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM).

Others include members of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Association of Nigeria (SMEDAN); Nigeria Union of Pensioners; Trade Union Congress; People Living with Disabilities; Barbers, Hairdressers, Market Men and Women, Vulcanizers, etc.

