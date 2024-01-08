SMC Msc Class of 2013 marks 10th year anniversary, felicitates with SMEDAN DG

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Pan Atlantic University’s School of Media and Communications (SMC) Alumni, M.Sc. Class of 2013, recently marked their 10th Year Anniversary after graduating from the leading Media and Communications University in Nigeria.

The Group, led by its President, Mr. Austen Osokpor, also celebrated one of its own, Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Mr. Charles Odii.

The event was graced by several renowned personalities who are members of the class.

The personalities include, Gbemiga Ogunleye, lawyer, journalist, media scholar, and the former Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism; Dave Baro Thomas, Communications Consultant and Publisher The Development Post ; Rita Ezenwa-Okoro, Founder/Lead Visionary, Street Project Foundation; Charles Odii, Director General SMEDAN; Austen Osokpor, Class President and Head Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria Ltd.

Others are: Bolaji Fati, Development Communication Specialist, Head Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi Foundation (MAMF); Olalekan Otun, Director, Minds & Brains Ltd, Media Independent; Donatus Okpako, Corporate and Brand Communication, Paramount Ltd; Dr. Chidike Oluaoha, Group Head – Paytoken and Inclusion, Interswitch Group.

The SMC of the Pan-Atlantic University is Nigeria’s foremost media and communications training institution committed to training competent and committed professionals.

The PAU has earned its well-deserved reputation, locally and internationally, as an institution that provides world class education based on a curriculum developed in close collaboration with industry leaders as well as professional bodies.