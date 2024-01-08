Champion Newspapers Limited
 At Lord’s Chosen Crusade, Muoka urges Christians to pray for leaders, church of God

Worship
Pastor Muoka
CHINYERE IKEANYI

The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Worldwide, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, on Sunday, at the Mgbidi 2024 Lagos Experience held at the  church’s headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos, urged Christians to pray for the leaders and the church of God.

Muoka stated this while fielding questions from journalists during an interview in his office.

He said children of God should know that they have God who rules in the affairs of all men and should depend on Him and pray for the leaders and the church of God, adding that whatever they ask God in prayer believing it shall come to pass.

Muoka believes that despite the challenges facing the country, God is in charge and would see Nigeria through.

He said: “My message or counseling to children of God is that they have God who rules in the affairs of all men because of that at every point in time, they should look unto Him and pray for our leaders and the church. And as we pray, what we ask God shall come to pass.

“I believe that despite the challenges, God will see us through because he is the one that’s in charge of everything. I believe throughout the year, children of God will triumph and the nation also will enjoy the presence of God”.

On what informed him to tell his members to prepare for next Mgbidi 2025 in Imo State, the cleric said he was led by the spirit of God to utter the word.

Muoka said: “In the actual sense of it, I am not the one that said it. I was led to speak; so, God knows what shall happen there, and I know He will handle the security situation. So, I believe that God has a reason for it, and by the grace of God, He has taken care of the challenges. So, by God’s grace we shall be there if Jesus tarries”.

