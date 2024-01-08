Ahmadiyyah Nigeria urges support for govts, prayers for their success ‘…Don’t make negative comments against country’

The Ahmadiyyah Muslim Jama’at Nigeria has enjoined Citizens, especially, Muslims to support governments and pray for their success, rather than harbouring and making negative comments against the country and the governments.

The plea was contained in its communiqué issued at the end of its 69th Annual Conference held in Ilaro, Ogun State between December 22 and 24, 2023.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Nigeria also urged citizens to continue to obey the governments unless their directives conflict with allegiance to Allah; adding that: “Disobedience to Allah’s commandments, over-exploitation of the climate has resulted in disruption of natural order, leading humanity to experience disasters of various types”.

The communiqué also enjoined every individual, corporate body, manufacturing company and the governments to take concrete measures to revert the trend of climate change in order to avoid the unpalatable consequences of its mismanagement.

The Ahmadiyyah also resolved that society would be a better place to live in “when every individual carries out Allah’s commandments, values peace, works for it and allow justice to be entrenched”.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, which through its founder, Imam Mahdi Ghulam Ahmad (as) and khilaafat (vicegerents) will ultimately and firmly make justice and peace strives during these latter days, stated that: “Taqwa (fear of God) should condition the minds of the people to do justice and promote peace, ensuring that actions are guided by Allah’s command as contained in the Holy Qur’an and the hadiths of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW)”.

