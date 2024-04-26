No corps member will be deployed to unsafe community, DG NYSC tells corp members

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed has assured all Corp members that non of them will be posted to security threatened or unsafe community.

The Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed who made the assurance while addressing 2024 Batch A stream II corps members at the NYSC Camp Maiduguri on Friday said “No corp member would be posted to unsecured community.

” I assure you that wherever you will be posted for your primary assignment must be safe, and secured.. Avoid unnecessary traveling and if you must travel, always obtain permission before doing so and don’t forget to move along with your Identify Card wherever you may go”, the DG said.

General Ahmed said ” I urge you to pay attention to all camp activities in camp,,, as they are designed to prepare you for life ahead, especially take your security tips lectures seriously and be law abiding. You always dress properly in and out of uniforms and don’t forget to carry your ID card, respect culture and traditions of the society you are posted to serve”.

He also urged them to respect other people’s diverse opinions and views , as the essence of the NYSC is to promote unity in diversity, stressing that they should feel free to interact with the community.

” I also urge you to participate in entrepreneurship activities, as skills you acquire will help you to not only be self reliant but augment whatever you are getting as salary. Those you know that are working knows that salary is not enough” the DG explained.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Borno state Coordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Adamu Jiya said a total of 1,162 Corp members were registered for the 2024 Batch A stream II orientation exercise, which comprises 622 male and 550 females .

He commended the corp members for displaying maturity and high level of discipline in the camp and urged them to continue in that direction, as they would be adjudged the best corp members.

