Sir. Jerry Wanodi receives Golden Role Model Award

News
By Peter
19
Describe him as an epitome of integrity and dexterity and you are just starting the obvious about this man of many parts.

The President of Porsche Oil Group of Companies and grassroots philanthropist, Sir. Jerry Wanodi received Golden Role Model Award from the Nigeria Youth Advocacy For Good Governance Initiative(NYAGGI) today in Lagos.

Sir. Jerry Wanodi who was excited about the award said Nigerian youths must wake up to participate in the political leadership positions of the country. We are all youths, we must take our destinies into our hands. As youths, our dream is to create ideas with a focus not involving criminal activities.

“I want to say thank you for honoring me and I promise to be supporting the youth in my capacity. Greatness starts from our Mindsets” he said.

 

 

