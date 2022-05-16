Champion Newspapers Limited
Enugu Disco Office set ablaze in Anambra

By Peter
The Ogidi District office of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company was set ablaze by unidentified arsonists in the early hours of Monday.

Our correspondent gathered that about 32 utility and operational vehicles were burnt during the incident.

The attackers were said to storm the EEDC office immediately after carrying out a similar act at the Idemili Secretariat, where a Magistrates’ Court on the premises was equally set ablaze.

Confirming the incident, the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, expressed displeasure that efforts made to reach the Anambra State Fire Service did not yield any positive result.

Ezeh said members of staff who were on the ground were helpless, as they watched the office building and other assets go down in flames.

He said, “It later took the intervention of the Commissioner for Utilities, Mr Julius Chukwuemeka, at about 9.05 am this morning to bring the Fire Service team down to the scene of the incident.”

“This is a big loss to EEDC, and a great setback to the efforts being made by the company to strengthen its network and improve the quality of service to its customers within Ogidi and Anambra State at large.

“We have already brought this development to the attention of the relevant authorities and it is expected that proper investigation will be carried out and the perpetrators of this dastardly act brought to book.

“There is no way a developing economy as ours can progress if we continue to record this kind of incident.

“We thank God that no life was lost. We condemn this unjustifiable act and pray such does not reoccur.”

 

 

