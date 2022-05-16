Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Igbo youths are everywhere, if they decide to pick arms, Nigeria will be history– Lamido Sanusi tells Buhari

Latest News
By Peter
44
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 Lamido Sanusi tells Buhari that Nigeria will be History, if Igbo pick arms Lamido Sanusi, President Muhammad Buhari’s greatest achievement is that he has created a monster (IPOB) that will soon consume Nigeria.

A report by DailyTimes on Sunday, May 15, quoted Sanusi as saying “an average Igbo youth is a member of IPOB by spirit, and it will be difficult for them to believe in one Nigeria even when buhari has left. “Igbo youths don’t care about anything in Nigeria anymore, and even Igbo presidency don’t interest them anymore.”

“My greatest fear is that igbo youths are everywhere in Nigeria, and if they decide to carry arms, Nigeria will be history.”

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6722 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Enugu Disco Office set ablaze in Anambra

No call for tenure elongation by DSS-Spokesman

ASUU to Buhari: We’ll continue strike till 2023 if necessary

Obi best option for Igbo presidency: Rev Fr Obinma

1 of 927