Igbo youths are everywhere, if they decide to pick arms, Nigeria will be history– Lamido Sanusi tells Buhari

Lamido Sanusi tells Buhari that Nigeria will be History, if Igbo pick arms Lamido Sanusi, President Muhammad Buhari’s greatest achievement is that he has created a monster (IPOB) that will soon consume Nigeria.

A report by DailyTimes on Sunday, May 15, quoted Sanusi as saying “an average Igbo youth is a member of IPOB by spirit, and it will be difficult for them to believe in one Nigeria even when buhari has left. “Igbo youths don’t care about anything in Nigeria anymore, and even Igbo presidency don’t interest them anymore.”

“My greatest fear is that igbo youths are everywhere in Nigeria, and if they decide to carry arms, Nigeria will be history.”

