Singer Wizkid loses mum

Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, the mother of Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, has passed away.

The mother of three died at around 1.30 am, Friday.

Wizkid’s manager, Sunday Are, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday, saying; “Yes, she died this morning, at about 1.30 am.”

Fans have been thronging to social media platforms to condole the singer and his family since the news frittered on the internet.

