Oil subsidy palliatives: Ondo Acting Gov, Aiyedatiwa, hails Tinubu, seeks speedy implementation

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has described as a timely intervention the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve N5 billion palliative fund for each State of the federation to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Prof. Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State, had made the announcement of the Federal Government subsidy palliative fund to States in Abuja on Thursday at the end of the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the State House.

The Council, presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima, is made up of the Governors of the 36 states, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other co-opted government officials.

Aiyedatiwa, while speaking in a chat with newsmen after the NEC meeting, commended the timely intervention of the President in assisting the States to meet the challenges of providing necessary palliatives for their people.

He disclosed that members of the NEC also deliberated extensively on the spate of incessant flooding across the country, adding that the federal government has made commitment to release ecological funds for States to tackle the crisis.

The Acting Governor said: “I think we have had a very productive meeting today at the NEC, presided over by the Vice President. Members of the Council were full of praises for the President on the timely intervention regarding the N5billion support for each of the States which is basically to provide food items and agricultural inputs.

“Although almost all the States have rolled out various measures to cushion the effect of these times for their people, this new support from the federal government will go a long way in expanding the scope and reach of the measures already set in motion.

“I, therefore, join other members of the NEC in thanking Mr. President for this crucial support and I want to assure the good people of Ondo State that this fund will be fully utilized for the purpose it’s meant for.”

The Acting Governor added that he has directed members of the Ondo State Palliatives Committee to speed up work on the implementation of the measures already put in place by the state government.

“Our palliatives committee has been doing well so far. We’ve had the free transport support for civil servants in the State already running and all arrangements have been concluded for that of the school pupils. The process for cash support for the vulnerable is ongoing too and disbursement will begin by the end of the month.

“I want to commend the efforts of members of the palliatives committee, while also urging them to speed up the work. Now that we have additional support from the federal government, we are well equipped to do more for our people”, he said.

Aiyedatiwa was also among other Governors across the country in a meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) held in Abuja on Wednesday night in preparation for the NEC meeting.

The meeting formulated strategies to bolster the safety, security and economic prosperity of the citizens.

