Senator Chief (sir) Annie Okonkwo (1960 – 2023) , Funeral Service held in Lagos

From 2nd left Widow of Senator Annie Okonkwo, Lady Chinyelu Okonkwo; his son Hon Uchenna Harris Annie-Okonkwo. and other members of the family.

L-r …Senator Uche Ekwunife; CEO Ekulo group of companies, Chief Emmanuel Bishop Okonkwo; former Governor of Imo state Senator Rochas Okorocha.

L-r …Pharm (Mrs.) Tonia Madueke; Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group, Lady Ada Chukwudozie her husband founder and Group Managing Director of Dozzy Group, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie.

Pastor Uche Iheakanwa (middle) with other guest.

L-r … Former Chief of Naval Staff, Dele Ezeoba, Mrs. Vivian; Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r… Mrs. Vivian Uzor; Acpol Onyinye; Prof. Virgy Onyene and Mrs Vick Nnani.

L-r… Chairman/CEO, Banex Group. Dr. Victor O. Mbanisi; Chief ikechukwu Madueke and his wife Tonia.

CEO/MD Trendfield Resources Limited, Sir Oscar Okeke his wife Mrs. Gloria.

L-r …Cross Section of the friends of the family.

L-r… Lady Chinyere Nneji Azike; Lady Uche Obi and Dr ifeyinwa Irene.

Chairman of Orange Drugs Limited, Sir Tony Ezenna his wife Mrs. Elizabeth.

Chief Executive Officer, Colonades Hotels and Resorts Limited Chief Charles Odunukwe; with his wife Mrs. Uju.

Nigerian economist, politician Chief Martin Agbaso with his wife Mrs Agbaso.

Cross Section of the Children of the family of late Senator Annie Okonkwo.

Bank representative Ogonna Obinka (2nd right) with other guests.

L-r… Mr Emeka Ugwu- Oju; Chief Mike Nnanye Ajegbo and Mr Collins Ugwu.

Cross Section of the Friends of the Family, during the Requiem Mass for late Senator Annie Okonkwo, held at Catholic Church of assumption falomo Lagos on 18/8/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

