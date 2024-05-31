Singer, Cruise Rapper set to tour the country with his Debut Album ‘New Chapter’

Nigeria’s rising Singer, Cruise Rapper, known for his unique sound that blends elements of Afrobeat and reggae to create a feel-good, cruise vibe is set to tour the country to showcase his musical versatility.

The Music talent who has said that the likes of Wizkid, Shata Wale and the late Bob Marley inspired his type of music was born as Desmond Mike Obeahon.

Cruise Rapper has crafted his own signature style that resonates with audiences around the Nigerian Music Industry.

With the release of his debut album, New Chapter, featuring ten tracks that showcase his musical versatility and talent, he has captivated listeners with his infectious melodies and catchy hooks.

Cruise Rapper’s music has garnered critical acclaim and praise from fans, solidifying his place as a promising artist on the rise.

Currently, he is embarking on a tour across Nigeria, bringing his electrifying live performances and infectious energy to audiences everywhere. With his smooth vocals and dynamic stage presence, Cruise Rapper is sure to leave a lasting impact on all who experience his music first-hand.

With his sights set on sharing his music with the world, the music talent is poised for success and ready to make a lasting impression on the music scene.

